BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $55.00 at Loop Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

