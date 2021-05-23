BitcoinPoS 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,926.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 61.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $11,926.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,585,406 coins and its circulating supply is 4,373,952 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

