BitCapitalVendor Reaches One Day Volume of $240,301.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $240,301.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00762266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00075992 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

