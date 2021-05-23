Bitball Treasure Price Hits $23.94 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 61.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $23.94 or 0.00071324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $10.77 million and $267,260.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000242 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

