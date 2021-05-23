BIT Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,334 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 641% compared to the typical daily volume of 315 call options.

BIT Mining stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

