BiomX (PHGE) to Release Earnings on Monday

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $6.09 on Friday.

PHGE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BiomX in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

