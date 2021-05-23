BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,136. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $647,806.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,879.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,365 shares of company stock valued at $8,159,900. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

