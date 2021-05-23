Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report $241.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.73 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $175.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $908.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.20.

Shares of TECH traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.35. 277,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,480. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.05. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

