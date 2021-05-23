BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9 million.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.58. 340,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.98. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

