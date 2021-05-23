Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $152.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $255,824.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,326 shares of company stock worth $18,362,728 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,895,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average is $142.48. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -177.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.