Beyond Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $305,355.00 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $305,355.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00399061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00185404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.82 or 0.00723231 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,743,545 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.