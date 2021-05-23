Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Holcim presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 29,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,922. Holcim has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

About Holcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.