Bell Bank Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bell Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.58. 4,147,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

