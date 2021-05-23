Bell Bank Buys 51 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after acquiring an additional 255,915 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.57. 1,923,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $190.35 and a 12-month high of $303.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

