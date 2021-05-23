Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $541.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $541.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.89 million. Belden reported sales of $424.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,799,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 180,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -147.45 and a beta of 1.50. Belden has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

