Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BC8 shares. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Bechtle stock traded down €1.55 ($1.82) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €154.30 ($181.53). 62,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €163.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €168.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

