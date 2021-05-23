Beaxy (BXY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $14.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.65 or 0.00909518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00088089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

