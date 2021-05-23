BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $1,569.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00065397 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

