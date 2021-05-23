Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 69.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,134 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Vistra stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.