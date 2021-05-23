Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 2,754,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.