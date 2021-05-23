Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $20.98 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.08% of Mplx worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $28.72. 1,620,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,563. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

