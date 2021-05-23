Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $14.02 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Ameren makes up approximately 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

