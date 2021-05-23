Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340,061 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. 2,528,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,187. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

