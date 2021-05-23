BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.10

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$60.10 and last traded at C$59.84, with a volume of 1089159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$54.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.46.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

