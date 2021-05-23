Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $283.26 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00895879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00088086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,931,132 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

