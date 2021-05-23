Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWDBY. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 37.96%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

