Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

