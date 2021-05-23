Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JCDecaux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDXF opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

