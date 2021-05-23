Barclays Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $40.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.77.

IOVA stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

