Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €131.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €131.18 ($154.33).

WCH stock opened at €135.30 ($159.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 29.50. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €52.62 ($61.91) and a 12-month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.86.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

