Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $92.62. 959,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

