Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 334.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McKesson were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $2,722,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

McKesson stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.00. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

