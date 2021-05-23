Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.69.

BMO stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.74. 793,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $103.42. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

