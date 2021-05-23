Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $450.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.17.

BIDU stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.53. 4,037,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $354.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

