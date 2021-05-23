Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 899.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

