Aya Jakobovits Sells 6,208 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $25,500.16.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00.

ACET traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 140,402 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

