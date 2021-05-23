AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.70 million.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.
AXGN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 141,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,272. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.16 million, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
