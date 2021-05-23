AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 141,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,272. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.16 million, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.