Avram A. Glazer Purchases 51,000 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $202,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $304.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

