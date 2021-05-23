AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million.

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 153,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,007. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. Analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,860. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

