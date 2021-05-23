Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Waldencast Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,849,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,477,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALDU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

