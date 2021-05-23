Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.48. 36,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $558.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.