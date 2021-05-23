Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.52

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 11261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $2,263,162. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
