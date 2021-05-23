Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.52

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 11261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $2,263,162. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

