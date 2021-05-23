Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.91.

ATH stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. 1,038,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,039. Athene has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,162. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $97,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

