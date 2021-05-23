Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AML has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

AML traded down GBX 41 ($0.54) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,880 ($24.56). The stock had a trading volume of 327,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,389. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 709.20 ($9.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,956.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,541.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.