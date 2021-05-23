Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1,135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,413 shares of company stock worth $10,613,849 in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $46.80 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.