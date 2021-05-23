Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €18.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

