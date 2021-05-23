Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 461,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.