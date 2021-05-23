Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $142.06. 413,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,734. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

