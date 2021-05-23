Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.57 ($4.63).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Ascential alerts:

In other Ascential news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 335.80 ($4.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 348.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 356.48.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.