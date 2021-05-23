Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 746,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $543,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,155 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.